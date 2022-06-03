Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX)

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) went up by 17.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.00. The company’s stock price has collected 24.07% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :ONTX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ONTX is at 1.84.

ONTX currently public float of 20.78M and currently shorts hold a 0.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ONTX was 111.17K shares.

ONTX’s Market Performance

ONTX stocks went up by 24.07% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.29% and a quarterly performance of -17.79%, while its annual performance rate touched -78.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.74% for Onconova Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.92% for ONTX stocks with a simple moving average of -49.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONTX stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for ONTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ONTX in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $7 based on the research report published on March 01st of the current year 2022.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ONTX reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for ONTX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 18th, 2021.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to ONTX, setting the target price at $7.50 in the report published on March 01st of the previous year.

ONTX Trading at -8.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.24%, as shares sank -4.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONTX rose by +24.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1524. In addition, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. saw -47.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ONTX starting from OLER ABRAHAM N., who purchase 1,500 shares at the price of $1.67 back on Jan 28. After this action, OLER ABRAHAM N. now owns 24,514 shares of Onconova Therapeutics Inc., valued at $2,505 using the latest closing price.

OLER ABRAHAM N., the SVP Corp Dev & Gen Counsel of Onconova Therapeutics Inc., purchase 1,500 shares at $2.02 during a trade that took place back on Jan 21, which means that OLER ABRAHAM N. is holding 23,014 shares at $3,030 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ONTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7299.12 for the present operating margin

+93.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. stands at -7151.77. Equity return is now at value -36.40, with -29.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.06.