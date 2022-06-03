Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for DermTech Inc. (DMTK)?

DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) went up by 8.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.32. The company’s stock price has collected 4.83% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ :DMTK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DMTK is at 1.18. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for DermTech Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $32.83, which is $26.1 above the current price. DMTK currently public float of 22.72M and currently shorts hold a 22.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DMTK was 766.58K shares.

DMTK’s Market Performance

DMTK stocks went up by 4.83% for the week, with a monthly drop of -28.93% and a quarterly performance of -49.51%, while its annual performance rate touched -83.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.65% for DermTech Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.18% for DMTK stocks with a simple moving average of -65.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DMTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DMTK stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for DMTK by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DMTK in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $26 based on the research report published on January 07th of the current year 2022.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DMTK reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for DMTK stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 15th, 2021.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to DMTK, setting the target price at $53 in the report published on May 03rd of the previous year.

DMTK Trading at -33.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DMTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.77%, as shares sank -27.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DMTK rose by +4.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.89. In addition, DermTech Inc. saw -57.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DMTK starting from ROSENMAN HERM, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $6.86 back on May 09. After this action, ROSENMAN HERM now owns 72,832 shares of DermTech Inc., valued at $137,298 using the latest closing price.

Wood Todd Michael, the Chief Commercial Officer of DermTech Inc., sale 348 shares at $14.55 during a trade that took place back on Mar 11, which means that Wood Todd Michael is holding 141,837 shares at $5,063 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DMTK

Equity return is now at value -39.20, with -36.10 for asset returns.