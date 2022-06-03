Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) went down by -4.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $747.42. The company’s stock price has collected -8.71% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/04/22 that Regeneron First-Quarter Earnings Top Forecasts

Is It Worth Investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :REGN) Right Now?

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.94 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for REGN is at 0.24.

The average price from analysts is $694.00, which is $72.44 above the current price. REGN currently public float of 105.12M and currently shorts hold a 2.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of REGN was 661.05K shares.

REGN’s Market Performance

REGN stocks went down by -8.71% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.51% and a quarterly performance of 3.20%, while its annual performance rate touched 24.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.25% for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.63% for REGN stocks with a simple moving average of -1.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REGN stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for REGN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for REGN in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $738 based on the research report published on May 23rd of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see REGN reach a price target of $575, previously predicting the price at $675. The rating they have provided for REGN stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on January 05th, 2022.

Bernstein gave a rating of “Outperform” to REGN, setting the target price at $660 in the report published on January 03rd of the current year.

REGN Trading at -7.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.77%, as shares sank -4.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REGN fell by -8.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $652.96. In addition, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -0.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REGN starting from MURPHY ANDREW J, who sale 3,543 shares at the price of $663.68 back on May 17. After this action, MURPHY ANDREW J now owns 58,470 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $2,351,411 using the latest closing price.

McCourt Marion, the EVP Commercial of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 1,100 shares at $656.97 during a trade that took place back on May 02, which means that McCourt Marion is holding 19,644 shares at $722,667 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REGN

Equity return is now at value 44.70, with 32.70 for asset returns.