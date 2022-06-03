Grab Holdings Limited (GRABW) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRABW) went up by 23.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.45. The company’s stock price has collected 20.58% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ :GRABW) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $4.89. GRABW currently public float of 102.77M. Today, the average trading volume of GRABW was 100.26K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

GRABW’s Market Performance

GRABW stocks went up by 20.58% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.21% and a quarterly performance of -35.61%, while its annual performance rate touched -82.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 22.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 20.35% for Grab Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.02% for GRABW stocks with a simple moving average of -70.34% for the last 200 days.

GRABW Trading at -2.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRABW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.59%, as shares surge +3.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRABW rose by +20.58%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4809. In addition, Grab Holdings Limited saw -73.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GRABW

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.65.