Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Sprague Resources LP (SRLP)?

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) went up by 19.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.43. The company’s stock price has collected 0.06% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE :SRLP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SRLP is at 0.61.

SRLP currently public float of 25.79M and currently shorts hold a 0.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SRLP was 17.63K shares.

SRLP’s Market Performance

SRLP stocks went up by 0.06% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.77% and a quarterly performance of -5.55%, while its annual performance rate touched -40.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.87% for Sprague Resources LP. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.95% for SRLP stocks with a simple moving average of 12.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRLP

B. Riley FBR Inc. gave a rating of “Buy” to SRLP, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on December 19th of the previous year.

SRLP Trading at 16.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRLP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.30%, as shares surge +15.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRLP rose by +17.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.93. In addition, Sprague Resources LP saw 16.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRLP starting from Long David C, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $16.25 back on Nov 16. After this action, Long David C now owns 30,050 shares of Sprague Resources LP, valued at $81,250 using the latest closing price.

Long David C, the Chief Financial Officer of Sprague Resources LP, purchase 9,000 shares at $16.25 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Long David C is holding 25,050 shares at $146,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRLP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.67 for the present operating margin

+7.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sprague Resources LP stands at -1.97. Equity return is now at value 218.00, with -7.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.