Can Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Remain Competitive?

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) went up by 1.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $148.93. The company’s stock price has collected 3.02% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/10/22 that Electronic Arts Stock Gains on Excitement Over New Games

Is It Worth Investing in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ :EA) Right Now?

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 51.38 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EA is at 0.78. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 21 analysts out of 32 who provided ratings for Electronic Arts Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 5 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $152.79, which is $10.75 above the current price. EA currently public float of 279.80M and currently shorts hold a 1.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EA was 2.44M shares.

EA’s Market Performance

EA stocks went up by 3.02% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.50% and a quarterly performance of 10.69%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.63% for Electronic Arts Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.66% for EA stocks with a simple moving average of 7.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EA stocks, with MoffettNathanson repeating the rating for EA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EA in the upcoming period, according to MoffettNathanson is $141 based on the research report published on May 11th of the current year 2022.

Bernstein, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EA reach a price target of $157. The rating they have provided for EA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 22nd, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to EA, setting the target price at $145 in the report published on April 19th of the current year.

EA Trading at 12.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares surge +14.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EA rose by +3.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $128.76. In addition, Electronic Arts Inc. saw 7.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EA starting from Miele Laura, who sale 3,100 shares at the price of $138.85 back on Jun 01. After this action, Miele Laura now owns 36,700 shares of Electronic Arts Inc., valued at $430,435 using the latest closing price.

Bruzzo Chris, the Chief Experience Officer of Electronic Arts Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $138.94 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Bruzzo Chris is holding 25,524 shares at $277,877 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.30 for the present operating margin

+71.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Electronic Arts Inc. stands at +11.26. Equity return is now at value 10.20, with 5.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.