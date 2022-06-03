Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) went up by 5.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.08. The company’s stock price has collected 15.06% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/16/21 that A Small Sports Retailer Is Thinking Big

Is It Worth Investing in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ :ASO) Right Now?

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.03 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $55.27, which is $20.7 above the current price. ASO currently public float of 85.05M and currently shorts hold a 13.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ASO was 3.28M shares.

ASO’s Market Performance

ASO stocks went up by 15.06% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.22% and a quarterly performance of 11.23%, while its annual performance rate touched -2.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.15% for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.13% for ASO stocks with a simple moving average of -10.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASO stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for ASO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ASO in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $53 based on the research report published on May 11th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASO reach a price target of $58, previously predicting the price at $47. The rating they have provided for ASO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 14th, 2021.

ASO Trading at -3.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.74%, as shares sank -9.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASO rose by +15.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.14. In addition, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. saw -18.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASO starting from RAFF BERYL, who purchase 3 shares at the price of $39.49 back on Apr 14. After this action, RAFF BERYL now owns 1,503 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc., valued at $113 using the latest closing price.

HICKS KEN C, the Chairman, President and CEO of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $38.91 during a trade that took place back on Jan 14, which means that HICKS KEN C is holding 440,820 shares at $778,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.40 for the present operating margin

+33.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. stands at +9.91. Equity return is now at value 47.90, with 14.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.