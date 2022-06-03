A Lesson to Learn: TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ)

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) went up by 8.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.10. The company’s stock price has collected 5.26% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ :TOMZ) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TOMZ is at -4.59. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.50, which is $2.5 above the current price. TOMZ currently public float of 14.33M and currently shorts hold a 0.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TOMZ was 86.63K shares.

TOMZ’s Market Performance

TOMZ stocks went up by 5.26% for the week, with a monthly jump of 28.35% and a quarterly performance of 1.01%, while its annual performance rate touched -63.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.73% for TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 25.63% for TOMZ stocks with a simple moving average of -21.73% for the last 200 days.

TOMZ Trading at 19.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOMZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.14%, as shares surge +36.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOMZ rose by +5.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8094. In addition, TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. saw -39.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TOMZ starting from Shane Dr. Halden Stuart, who purchase 21,200 shares at the price of $2.02 back on Sep 03. After this action, Shane Dr. Halden Stuart now owns 3,942,663 shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc., valued at $42,824 using the latest closing price.

Shane Dr. Halden Stuart, the Chief Executive Officer of TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc., purchase 22,082 shares at $2.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02, which means that Shane Dr. Halden Stuart is holding 3,921,463 shares at $44,164 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TOMZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-63.51 for the present operating margin

+55.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. stands at -57.21. Equity return is now at value -26.90, with -21.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.10.