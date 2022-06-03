A Lesson to Learn: Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG)

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) went down by -2.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.18. The company’s stock price has collected 6.57% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE :LPG) Right Now?

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.89 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LPG is at 1.01. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Dorian LPG Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.83, which is $1.07 above the current price. LPG currently public float of 34.49M and currently shorts hold a 5.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LPG was 761.44K shares.

LPG’s Market Performance

LPG stocks went up by 6.57% for the week, with a monthly jump of 36.85% and a quarterly performance of 45.56%, while its annual performance rate touched 67.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.70% for Dorian LPG Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.54% for LPG stocks with a simple moving average of 56.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPG stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for LPG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LPG in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $19 based on the research report published on August 27th of the previous year 2021.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LPG reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for LPG stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on May 20th, 2021.

LPG Trading at 26.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.56%, as shares surge +14.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPG rose by +6.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.67. In addition, Dorian LPG Ltd. saw 74.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LPG starting from Coleman Thomas Jason, who sale 112,240 shares at the price of $17.11 back on May 31. After this action, Coleman Thomas Jason now owns 3,000,000 shares of Dorian LPG Ltd., valued at $1,920,426 using the latest closing price.

Lycouris John, the CEO of Dorian LPG (USA) LLC of Dorian LPG Ltd., sale 10,000 shares at $15.81 during a trade that took place back on Apr 14, which means that Lycouris John is holding 221,722 shares at $158,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LPG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.03 for the present operating margin

+46.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dorian LPG Ltd. stands at +29.30. The total capital return value is set at 7.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.03. Equity return is now at value 10.70, with 6.50 for asset returns.

Based on Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG), the company’s capital structure generated 64.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.15. Total debt to assets is 38.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.87.