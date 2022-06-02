Why Range Resources Corporation (RRC)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) went up by 3.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.12. The company’s stock price has collected 21.56% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE :RRC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RRC is at 1.96. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Range Resources Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $39.57, which is $4.69 above the current price. RRC currently public float of 245.61M and currently shorts hold a 5.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RRC was 6.05M shares.

RRC’s Market Performance

RRC stocks went up by 21.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.06% and a quarterly performance of 39.90%, while its annual performance rate touched 135.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.28% for Range Resources Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.28% for RRC stocks with a simple moving average of 52.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RRC stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for RRC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RRC in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $49 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2022.

TD Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RRC reach a price target of $22, previously predicting the price at $16.50. The rating they have provided for RRC stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 05th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to RRC, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on November 19th of the previous year.

RRC Trading at 15.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.87%, as shares surge +13.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RRC rose by +21.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +156.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.01. In addition, Range Resources Corporation saw 97.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RRC starting from Ginn Dori, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $36.17 back on May 27. After this action, Ginn Dori now owns 332,033 shares of Range Resources Corporation, valued at $361,700 using the latest closing price.

Ginn Dori, the SVP, Principal Accting Officer of Range Resources Corporation, sale 10,000 shares at $34.71 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Ginn Dori is holding 342,033 shares at $347,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.46 for the present operating margin

+42.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Range Resources Corporation stands at +11.20. Equity return is now at value -5.20, with -1.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.