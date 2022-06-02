We Analyzed the Future Direction of Vaxart Inc. (VXRT), Here is What We Found

Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) went down by -5.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.33. The company’s stock price has collected 6.48% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/08/21 that Marathon Digital, Vaxart, Devon Energy: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ :VXRT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VXRT is at 0.69. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Vaxart Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.40, which is $7.95 above the current price. VXRT currently public float of 125.35M and currently shorts hold a 18.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VXRT was 2.63M shares.

VXRT’s Market Performance

VXRT stocks went up by 6.48% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.97% and a quarterly performance of -29.45%, while its annual performance rate touched -53.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.75% for Vaxart Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.04% for VXRT stocks with a simple moving average of -42.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VXRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VXRT stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for VXRT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VXRT in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $12 based on the research report published on December 29th of the previous year 2021.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VXRT reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for VXRT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 02nd, 2021.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to VXRT, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on June 29th of the previous year.

VXRT Trading at -16.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VXRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.89%, as shares sank -11.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VXRT rose by +6.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.39. In addition, Vaxart Inc. saw -44.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VXRT starting from Echerd Margaret, who sale 3,602 shares at the price of $8.00 back on Nov 30. After this action, Echerd Margaret now owns 0 shares of Vaxart Inc., valued at $28,816 using the latest closing price.

Echerd Margaret, the SVP, Principal Accntng Officer of Vaxart Inc., sale 1,801 shares at $9.10 during a trade that took place back on Sep 10, which means that Echerd Margaret is holding 0 shares at $16,389 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VXRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7819.17 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Vaxart Inc. stands at -7900.22. Equity return is now at value -42.00, with -35.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 15.69.