Wall Street Praises Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) After Recent Earnings Report

Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) went down by -1.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.50. The company’s stock price has collected -23.68% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/26/22 that Nutanix Guidance Disappoints. Software Isn’t Immune to Supply-Chain Issues.

Is It Worth Investing in Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ :NTNX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NTNX is at 1.55. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Nutanix Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.92, which is $10.21 above the current price. NTNX currently public float of 214.87M and currently shorts hold a 2.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NTNX was 2.39M shares.

NTNX’s Market Performance

NTNX stocks went down by -23.68% for the week, with a monthly drop of -37.61% and a quarterly performance of -41.34%, while its annual performance rate touched -51.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.13% for Nutanix Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -24.98% for NTNX stocks with a simple moving average of -47.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTNX

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NTNX reach a price target of $22, previously predicting the price at $54. The rating they have provided for NTNX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 26th, 2022.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to NTNX, setting the target price at $39 in the report published on January 19th of the current year.

NTNX Trading at -34.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.34%, as shares sank -37.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTNX fell by -23.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.84. In addition, Nutanix Inc. saw -49.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTNX starting from RAMASWAMI RAJIV, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $24.72 back on Mar 18. After this action, RAMASWAMI RAJIV now owns 182,788 shares of Nutanix Inc., valued at $123,584 using the latest closing price.

Sangster David, the Chief Operating Officer of Nutanix Inc., sale 12,411 shares at $23.78 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Sangster David is holding 157,681 shares at $295,134 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-47.29 for the present operating margin

+78.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nutanix Inc. stands at -74.17. The total capital return value is set at -239.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -441.22. Equity return is now at value 149.40, with -52.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.