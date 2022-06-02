Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Just Got Our Attention

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) went down by -0.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $412.68. The company’s stock price has collected 13.13% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/10/22 that Twitter, Disney, Mattel, Twilio, Tesla: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Twilio Inc. (NYSE :TWLO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TWLO is at 1.55. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 27 analysts out of 32 who provided ratings for Twilio Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $204.40, which is $107.35 above the current price. TWLO currently public float of 170.49M and currently shorts hold a 4.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TWLO was 3.67M shares.

TWLO’s Market Performance

TWLO stocks went up by 13.13% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.66% and a quarterly performance of -37.22%, while its annual performance rate touched -68.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.42% for Twilio Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.08% for TWLO stocks with a simple moving average of -55.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWLO stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for TWLO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TWLO in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $120 based on the research report published on May 16th of the current year 2022.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TWLO reach a price target of $300, previously predicting the price at $290. The rating they have provided for TWLO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 10th, 2022.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to TWLO, setting the target price at $350 in the report published on February 10th of the current year.

TWLO Trading at -18.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.94%, as shares sank -7.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWLO rose by +13.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $102.75. In addition, Twilio Inc. saw -60.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWLO starting from Shipchandler Khozema, who sale 3,330 shares at the price of $97.61 back on May 19. After this action, Shipchandler Khozema now owns 93,219 shares of Twilio Inc., valued at $325,041 using the latest closing price.

Wagner Dana, the Chief Legal Officer, Secretary of Twilio Inc., sale 2,387 shares at $105.91 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Wagner Dana is holding 79,665 shares at $252,818 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-31.69 for the present operating margin

+46.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Twilio Inc. stands at -33.43. Equity return is now at value -8.80, with -7.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.43.