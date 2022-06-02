The Chart for Manchester United plc (MANU) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) went down by -1.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.86. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/17/21 that Invesco, Lucid, Diamondback: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Manchester United plc (NYSE :MANU) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MANU is at 0.71. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Manchester United plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.98, which is $4.11 above the current price. MANU currently public float of 49.23M and currently shorts hold a 1.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MANU was 520.44K shares.

MANU’s Market Performance

MANU stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.09% and a quarterly performance of -2.64%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.06% for Manchester United plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.93% for MANU stocks with a simple moving average of -16.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MANU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MANU stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for MANU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MANU in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $18 based on the research report published on March 21st of the current year 2022.

MANU Trading at -8.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MANU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.54%, as shares sank -11.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MANU remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.13. In addition, Manchester United plc saw -11.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MANU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.73 for the present operating margin

-8.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Manchester United plc stands at -18.66. The total capital return value is set at -5.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.79. Equity return is now at value -62.30, with -11.50 for asset returns.

Based on Manchester United plc (MANU), the company’s capital structure generated 194.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.02. Total debt to assets is 42.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 171.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.55.