Spark Networks SE (LOV) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ:LOV) went up by 38.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.00. The company’s stock price has collected 63.13% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ :LOV) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LOV is at 1.64. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Spark Networks SE declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.00, which is $3.08 above the current price. LOV currently public float of 18.90M and currently shorts hold a 0.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LOV was 57.96K shares.

LOV’s Market Performance

LOV stocks went up by 63.13% for the week, with a monthly jump of 26.96% and a quarterly performance of 24.26%, while its annual performance rate touched -50.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.20% for Spark Networks SE. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 44.82% for LOV stocks with a simple moving average of 4.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LOV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LOV stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for LOV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LOV in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $6 based on the research report published on August 17th of the previous year 2021.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LOV reach a price target of $7.50, previously predicting the price at $11. The rating they have provided for LOV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 30th, 2020.

LOV Trading at 24.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LOV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.13%, as shares surge +28.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LOV rose by +63.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.05. In addition, Spark Networks SE saw -7.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LOV starting from WHITTERS JOSEPH E, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $3.39 back on Dec 13. After this action, WHITTERS JOSEPH E now owns 525,000 shares of Spark Networks SE, valued at $84,750 using the latest closing price.

Osmium Partners, LLC, the 10% Owner of Spark Networks SE, purchase 7,000 shares at $3.40 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Osmium Partners, LLC is holding 2,541,663 shares at $23,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LOV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.73 for the present operating margin

+36.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Spark Networks SE stands at -31.42. Equity return is now at value -184.90, with -30.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.29.