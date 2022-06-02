Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) went up by 9.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $79.45. The company’s stock price has collected 6.87% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/16/22 that Sage Antidepressant Trial Hits Its Target. Why the Stock Is Down.

Is It Worth Investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :SAGE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SAGE is at 1.54. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Sage Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $59.14, which is $25.33 above the current price. SAGE currently public float of 51.62M and currently shorts hold a 5.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SAGE was 661.23K shares.

SAGE’s Market Performance

SAGE stocks went up by 6.87% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.03% and a quarterly performance of -5.20%, while its annual performance rate touched -49.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.62% for Sage Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.15% for SAGE stocks with a simple moving average of -12.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SAGE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SAGE stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for SAGE by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SAGE in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $37 based on the research report published on March 31st of the current year 2022.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SAGE reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for SAGE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 02nd, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to SAGE, setting the target price at $66 in the report published on October 19th of the previous year.

SAGE Trading at 3.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAGE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.32%, as shares surge +4.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAGE rose by +6.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.44. In addition, Sage Therapeutics Inc. saw -19.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SAGE starting from Golumbeski George, who purchase 8,000 shares at the price of $31.45 back on May 05. After this action, Golumbeski George now owns 8,000 shares of Sage Therapeutics Inc., valued at $251,563 using the latest closing price.

Greene Barry E, the President and CEO of Sage Therapeutics Inc., purchase 23,640 shares at $43.15 during a trade that took place back on Aug 05, which means that Greene Barry E is holding 32,440 shares at $1,020,054 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SAGE

Equity return is now at value -27.20, with -25.90 for asset returns.