Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (GTYH)

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) went up by 3.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.09. The company’s stock price has collected 4.54% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :GTYH) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GTYH is at -0.38. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for GTY Technology Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.87, which is $0.19 above the current price. GTYH currently public float of 42.28M and currently shorts hold a 3.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GTYH was 853.22K shares.

GTYH’s Market Performance

GTYH stocks went up by 4.54% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.08% and a quarterly performance of 52.24%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.76% for GTY Technology Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.31% for GTYH stocks with a simple moving average of 4.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTYH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GTYH stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for GTYH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GTYH in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $10 based on the research report published on August 12th of the previous year 2021.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GTYH reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for GTYH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 18th, 2020.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to GTYH, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on August 23rd of the previous year.

GTYH Trading at 38.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTYH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.70%, as shares surge +1.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +66.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTYH rose by +4.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.91. In addition, GTY Technology Holdings Inc. saw -8.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTYH starting from Ross Craig, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $4.25 back on Feb 24. After this action, Ross Craig now owns 225,000 shares of GTY Technology Holdings Inc., valued at $85,000 using the latest closing price.

Parass TJ, the CEO AND PRESIDENT of GTY Technology Holdings Inc., purchase 6,400 shares at $4.49 during a trade that took place back on Feb 23, which means that Parass TJ is holding 146,429 shares at $28,736 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTYH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-48.10 for the present operating margin

+38.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for GTY Technology Holdings Inc. stands at -89.04. Equity return is now at value -14.60, with -10.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.