Lemonade Inc. (LMND) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE:LMND) went down by -7.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $115.85. The company’s stock price has collected 5.05% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/03/21 that Insure-Tech Firm Lemonade to Offer Car Insurance

Is It Worth Investing in Lemonade Inc. (NYSE :LMND) Right Now?

LMND currently public float of 40.87M and currently shorts hold a 31.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LMND was 1.52M shares.

LMND’s Market Performance

LMND stocks went up by 5.05% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.02% and a quarterly performance of -6.77%, while its annual performance rate touched -79.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.63% for Lemonade Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.80% for LMND stocks with a simple moving average of -51.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LMND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LMND stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for LMND by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for LMND in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $49 based on the research report published on November 19th of the previous year 2021.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LMND reach a price target of $53. The rating they have provided for LMND stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on August 17th, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Underperform” to LMND, setting the target price at $56 in the report published on April 28th of the previous year.

LMND Trading at -9.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LMND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.52%, as shares sank -4.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LMND rose by +5.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.57. In addition, Lemonade Inc. saw -50.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LMND starting from Eisenberg Michael A, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $21.61 back on Mar 17. After this action, Eisenberg Michael A now owns 106,670 shares of Lemonade Inc., valued at $162,056 using the latest closing price.

Eisenberg Michael A, the Director of Lemonade Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $20.32 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Eisenberg Michael A is holding 114,170 shares at $101,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LMND

Equity return is now at value -26.40, with -17.80 for asset returns.