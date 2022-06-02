Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN)?

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) went down by -46.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.45. The company’s stock price has collected -11.56% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ :ZSAN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ZSAN is at 3.26.

ZSAN currently public float of 4.57M and currently shorts hold a 8.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZSAN was 407.53K shares.

ZSAN’s Market Performance

ZSAN stocks went down by -11.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.14% and a quarterly performance of -72.03%, while its annual performance rate touched -93.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.94% for Zosano Pharma Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -49.81% for ZSAN stocks with a simple moving average of -93.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZSAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZSAN stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for ZSAN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZSAN in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $8 based on the research report published on April 17th of the previous year 2019.

Piper Jaffray, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZSAN reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for ZSAN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 24th, 2017.

ZSAN Trading at -73.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZSAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.86%, as shares sank -50.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -86.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZSAN fell by -48.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8437. In addition, Zosano Pharma Corporation saw -89.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZSAN starting from Matthews Christine, who sale 8,116 shares at the price of $0.21 back on Mar 31. After this action, Matthews Christine now owns 146,425 shares of Zosano Pharma Corporation, valued at $1,705 using the latest closing price.

KELLERMAN DONALD J, the VP, Clinical Dev & Med Affairs of Zosano Pharma Corporation, sale 4,006 shares at $0.21 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that KELLERMAN DONALD J is holding 56,331 shares at $842 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZSAN

Equity return is now at value -172.10, with -115.80 for asset returns.