Is Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) a Keeper?

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) went up by 5.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.04. The company’s stock price has collected 10.96% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/05/21 that Mexico Hands Control of Large Oilfield to Pemex in Dispute With U.S.’s Talos

Is It Worth Investing in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE :TALO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TALO is at 2.33. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Talos Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $28.33, which is $5.09 above the current price. TALO currently public float of 62.74M and currently shorts hold a 6.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TALO was 1.42M shares.

TALO’s Market Performance

TALO stocks went up by 10.96% for the week, with a monthly jump of 25.39% and a quarterly performance of 31.16%, while its annual performance rate touched 48.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.49% for Talos Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.91% for TALO stocks with a simple moving average of 66.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TALO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TALO stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for TALO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TALO in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $28 based on the research report published on April 14th of the current year 2022.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TALO reach a price target of $12.50, previously predicting the price at $14. The rating they have provided for TALO stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on January 10th, 2022.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to TALO, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on November 03rd of the previous year.

TALO Trading at 23.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TALO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.51%, as shares surge +16.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TALO rose by +10.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +130.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.81. In addition, Talos Energy Inc. saw 132.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TALO starting from Riverstone Energy Partners V, , who sale 137,506 shares at the price of $22.26 back on May 27. After this action, Riverstone Energy Partners V, now owns 13,831,116 shares of Talos Energy Inc., valued at $3,060,715 using the latest closing price.

RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS LLC, the Director of Talos Energy Inc., sale 137,506 shares at $22.26 during a trade that took place back on May 27, which means that RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS LLC is holding 13,831,116 shares at $3,060,715 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TALO

Equity return is now at value -18.20, with -4.60 for asset returns.