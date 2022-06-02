Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) went up by 3.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.22. The company’s stock price has collected -0.58% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE :FSM) Right Now?

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.01 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.60. FSM currently public float of 288.45M and currently shorts hold a 3.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FSM was 6.30M shares.

FSM’s Market Performance

FSM stocks went down by -0.58% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.29% and a quarterly performance of -14.79%, while its annual performance rate touched -52.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.29% for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.58% for FSM stocks with a simple moving average of -13.27% for the last 200 days.

FSM Trading at -6.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.28%, as shares sank -4.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSM fell by -0.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.24. In addition, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. saw -12.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FSM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.13 for the present operating margin

+33.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stands at +9.60.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.