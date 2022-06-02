Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Dynatrace Inc. (DT)

Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE:DT) went up by 3.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $80.13. The company’s stock price has collected 3.16% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/18/22 that Dynatrace Stock Is Climbing on an Earnings and Sales Beat

Is It Worth Investing in Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE :DT) Right Now?

Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE:DT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 215.94 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Dynatrace Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $49.63, which is $10.75 above the current price. DT currently public float of 195.26M and currently shorts hold a 3.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DT was 3.35M shares.

DT’s Market Performance

DT stocks went up by 3.16% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.12% and a quarterly performance of -14.78%, while its annual performance rate touched -24.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.43% for Dynatrace Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.48% for DT stocks with a simple moving average of -30.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DT stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for DT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DT in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $65 based on the research report published on February 03rd of the current year 2022.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DT reach a price target of $56, previously predicting the price at $68. The rating they have provided for DT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 03rd, 2022.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Hold” to DT, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on February 03rd of the current year.

DT Trading at -4.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.84%, as shares sank -2.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DT rose by +3.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.78. In addition, Dynatrace Inc. saw -35.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DT starting from Burns Kevin C, who sale 17,464 shares at the price of $34.01 back on May 17. After this action, Burns Kevin C now owns 131,690 shares of Dynatrace Inc., valued at $593,951 using the latest closing price.

Allen Alicia, the Chief Accounting Officer of Dynatrace Inc., sale 971 shares at $34.01 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Allen Alicia is holding 82,257 shares at $33,024 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.75 for the present operating margin

+78.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dynatrace Inc. stands at +5.64. Equity return is now at value 4.20, with 2.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.