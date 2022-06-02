Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI)

D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI) went down by -0.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $110.45. The company’s stock price has collected 14.38% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/26/22 that DR Horton Raises Sales Forecasts Again After Earnings Beat

Is It Worth Investing in D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE :DHI) Right Now?

D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.38 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DHI is at 1.57. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for D.R. Horton Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $102.97, which is $31.25 above the current price. DHI currently public float of 310.45M and currently shorts hold a 2.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DHI was 3.68M shares.

DHI’s Market Performance

DHI stocks went up by 14.38% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.09% and a quarterly performance of -14.28%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.82% for D.R. Horton Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.84% for DHI stocks with a simple moving average of -14.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DHI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DHI stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for DHI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DHI in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $89 based on the research report published on April 05th of the current year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DHI reach a price target of $135. The rating they have provided for DHI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 20th, 2022.

DHI Trading at 3.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.90%, as shares surge +4.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DHI rose by +14.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.78. In addition, D.R. Horton Inc. saw -30.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DHI starting from Hewatt Michael W, who sale 1,948 shares at the price of $67.97 back on May 25. After this action, Hewatt Michael W now owns 5,067 shares of D.R. Horton Inc., valued at $132,406 using the latest closing price.

Allen Barbara K, the Director of D.R. Horton Inc., sale 1,122 shares at $82.63 during a trade that took place back on Mar 21, which means that Allen Barbara K is holding 5,650 shares at $92,713 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.41 for the present operating margin

+28.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for D.R. Horton Inc. stands at +15.03. The total capital return value is set at 29.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.52. Equity return is now at value 32.90, with 20.60 for asset returns.

Based on D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI), the company’s capital structure generated 36.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.80. Total debt to assets is 22.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 93.66 and the total asset turnover is 1.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.30.