Here’s Our Rant About RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU)

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) went up by 12.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.62. The company’s stock price has collected 30.84% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ :REDU) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for REDU is at 0.68.

REDU currently public float of 29.62M and currently shorts hold a 0.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of REDU was 429.09K shares.

REDU’s Market Performance

REDU stocks went up by 30.84% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.67% and a quarterly performance of 75.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -58.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.27% for RISE Education Cayman Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 37.39% for REDU stocks with a simple moving average of 100.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REDU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REDU stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for REDU by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for REDU in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $2.90 based on the research report published on July 01st of the previous year 2021.

REDU Trading at 43.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.19%, as shares surge +24.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +86.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REDU rose by +45.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +93.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1655. In addition, RISE Education Cayman Ltd saw 182.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for REDU

Equity return is now at value -76.50, with -13.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.55.