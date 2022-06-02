Here’s Our Rant About Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (IKT)

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IKT) went up by 12.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.41. The company’s stock price has collected 35.53% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :IKT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.00, which is $4.97 above the current price. IKT currently public float of 19.87M and currently shorts hold a 0.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IKT was 104.14K shares.

IKT’s Market Performance

IKT stocks went up by 35.53% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.50% and a quarterly performance of -5.50%, while its annual performance rate touched -81.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.16% for Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 26.51% for IKT stocks with a simple moving average of -34.18% for the last 200 days.

IKT Trading at -6.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.56%, as shares sank -7.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IKT rose by +35.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8102. In addition, Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. saw -29.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IKT starting from Werner Milton H., who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $0.98 back on May 27. After this action, Werner Milton H. now owns 5,330,433 shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc., valued at $4,880 using the latest closing price.

Werner Milton H., the President and CEO of Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $0.60 during a trade that took place back on May 20, which means that Werner Milton H. is holding 5,325,433 shares at $6,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IKT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-454.02 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. stands at -476.88. Equity return is now at value -41.30, with -38.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.47.