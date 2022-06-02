Here’s How Your Trade Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. (YMTX) Aggressively Right Now

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) went up by 27.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.89. The company’s stock price has collected 8.57% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :YMTX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for YMTX is at 0.87. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.00, which is $26.22 above the current price. YMTX currently public float of 9.35M and currently shorts hold a 1.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of YMTX was 418.11K shares.

YMTX’s Market Performance

YMTX stocks went up by 8.57% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.56% and a quarterly performance of -3.39%, while its annual performance rate touched -92.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.47% for Yumanity Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 28.37% for YMTX stocks with a simple moving average of -67.33% for the last 200 days.

YMTX Trading at 9.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YMTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.28%, as shares surge +12.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YMTX rose by +39.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1376. In addition, Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. saw -61.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YMTX starting from Peters Richard, who sale 10,715 shares at the price of $1.85 back on Mar 28. After this action, Peters Richard now owns 115,708 shares of Yumanity Therapeutics Inc., valued at $19,775 using the latest closing price.

Mohsen Paulash, the Chief Business Officer of Yumanity Therapeutics Inc., sale 1,958 shares at $1.83 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03, which means that Mohsen Paulash is holding 59,135 shares at $3,583 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YMTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-481.66 for the present operating margin

+28.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. stands at -491.09.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.