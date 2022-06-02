Golden Entertainment Inc. (GDEN) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Golden Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) went up by 2.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $59.96. The company’s stock price has collected 19.66% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Golden Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ :GDEN) Right Now?

Golden Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.29 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GDEN is at 2.56.

GDEN currently public float of 21.01M and currently shorts hold a 7.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GDEN was 370.25K shares.

GDEN’s Market Performance

GDEN stocks went up by 19.66% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.74% and a quarterly performance of -14.37%, while its annual performance rate touched 7.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.13% for Golden Entertainment Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.75% for GDEN stocks with a simple moving average of -1.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GDEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GDEN stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for GDEN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GDEN in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $70 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GDEN reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for GDEN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 25th, 2021.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to GDEN, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on April 28th of the previous year.

GDEN Trading at -3.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GDEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.67%, as shares sank -0.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GDEN rose by +19.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.63. In addition, Golden Entertainment Inc. saw -3.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GDEN starting from SARTINI BLAKE L, who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $55.32 back on Mar 02. After this action, SARTINI BLAKE L now owns 5,000,887 shares of Golden Entertainment Inc., valued at $4,149,000 using the latest closing price.

Arcana Stephen, the EVP and COO of Golden Entertainment Inc., sale 16,372 shares at $54.37 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Arcana Stephen is holding 154,844 shares at $890,146 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GDEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.30 for the present operating margin

+35.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Golden Entertainment Inc. stands at +14.75. Equity return is now at value 60.60, with 11.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.08.