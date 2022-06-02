Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy American International Group Inc. (AIG)?

American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) went down by -1.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $65.73. The company’s stock price has collected 2.35% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/03/22 that AIG Boosts Profit as Catastrophe Losses Narrow

Is It Worth Investing in American International Group Inc. (NYSE :AIG) Right Now?

American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.99 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AIG is at 1.25.

AIG currently public float of 790.93M and currently shorts hold a 0.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AIG was 5.00M shares.

AIG’s Market Performance

AIG stocks went up by 2.35% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.07% and a quarterly performance of -5.24%, while its annual performance rate touched 9.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.61% for American International Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.80% for AIG stocks with a simple moving average of -0.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AIG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AIG stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for AIG by listing it as a “Peer Perform.” The predicted price for AIG in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $65 based on the research report published on February 10th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AIG reach a price target of $74. The rating they have provided for AIG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 23rd, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to AIG, setting the target price at $64 in the report published on November 19th of the previous year.

AIG Trading at -4.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.64%, as shares sank -2.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIG rose by +2.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.81. In addition, American International Group Inc. saw 1.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AIG starting from Repko John P, who sale 7,646 shares at the price of $61.88 back on Feb 18. After this action, Repko John P now owns 7,646 shares of American International Group Inc., valued at $473,108 using the latest closing price.

Fato Luciana, the EVP, GC, Comms & Govt Affairs of American International Group Inc., sale 7,000 shares at $58.17 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Fato Luciana is holding 29,077 shares at $407,191 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.48 for the present operating margin

The net margin for American International Group Inc. stands at +18.03. Equity return is now at value 15.50, with 1.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.87.