Buy or Sell ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) went down by -5.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.76. The company’s stock price has collected -0.56% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE :ACCO) Right Now?

ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.81 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ACCO is at 1.89.

ACCO currently public float of 94.05M and currently shorts hold a 3.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACCO was 632.53K shares.

ACCO’s Market Performance

ACCO stocks went down by -0.56% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.14% and a quarterly performance of -16.30%, while its annual performance rate touched -21.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.08% for ACCO Brands Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.67% for ACCO stocks with a simple moving average of -14.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACCO stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for ACCO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ACCO in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $12 based on the research report published on November 12th of the previous year 2020.

Barrington Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACCO reach a price target of $11, previously predicting the price at $13. The rating they have provided for ACCO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 14th, 2019.

BWS Financial gave a rating of “Buy” to ACCO, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on January 25th of the previous year.

ACCO Trading at -6.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.24%, as shares sank -0.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACCO fell by -0.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.26. In addition, ACCO Brands Corporation saw -13.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACCO starting from Anderson Mark C, who sale 7,957 shares at the price of $8.55 back on Mar 03. After this action, Anderson Mark C now owns 101,706 shares of ACCO Brands Corporation, valued at $68,032 using the latest closing price.

Tedford Thomas W, the President & COO of ACCO Brands Corporation, sale 92,838 shares at $8.55 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Tedford Thomas W is holding 278,327 shares at $793,848 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.87 for the present operating margin

+28.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for ACCO Brands Corporation stands at +5.03. Equity return is now at value 14.40, with 3.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.