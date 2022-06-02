AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) Just Got Our Attention

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) went down by -3.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $167.19. The company’s stock price has collected -2.01% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/25/22 that Johnson & Johnson, Drug Distributors Agree to Opioid Settlement With States

Is It Worth Investing in AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE :ABC) Right Now?

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.33 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ABC is at 0.45. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for AmerisourceBergen Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

ABC currently public float of 150.10M and currently shorts hold a 2.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ABC was 1.48M shares.

ABC’s Market Performance

ABC stocks went down by -2.01% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.70% and a quarterly performance of 4.90%, while its annual performance rate touched 30.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.88% for AmerisourceBergen Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.04% for ABC stocks with a simple moving average of 10.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABC

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ABC reach a price target of $178. The rating they have provided for ABC stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on April 12th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to ABC, setting the target price at $180 in the report published on April 01st of the current year.

ABC Trading at -4.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares sank -0.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABC fell by -2.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $154.67. In addition, AmerisourceBergen Corporation saw 12.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABC starting from Krikorian Lazarus, who sale 4,895 shares at the price of $160.00 back on May 11. After this action, Krikorian Lazarus now owns 14,079 shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation, valued at $783,200 using the latest closing price.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., the 10% Owner of AmerisourceBergen Corporation, sale 6,000,000 shares at $150.00 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. is holding 52,854,867 shares at $900,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABC

Equity return is now at value 655.90, with 3.00 for asset returns.