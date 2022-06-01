W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) Just Got Our Attention

W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) went up by 1.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.68. The company’s stock price has collected 14.46% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE :WTI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for WTI is at 2.16. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for W&T Offshore Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

WTI currently public float of 93.85M and currently shorts hold a 13.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WTI was 5.23M shares.

WTI’s Market Performance

WTI stocks went up by 14.46% for the week, with a monthly jump of 41.39% and a quarterly performance of 31.70%, while its annual performance rate touched 65.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.78% for W&T Offshore Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.33% for WTI stocks with a simple moving average of 61.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WTI stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for WTI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WTI in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $6.90 based on the research report published on October 20th of the previous year 2021.

WTI Trading at 36.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.75% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.05%, as shares surge +45.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WTI rose by +14.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +113.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.70. In addition, W&T Offshore Inc. saw 108.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WTI starting from Ghauri Shahid, who sale 116,411 shares at the price of $4.50 back on Mar 21. After this action, Ghauri Shahid now owns 6,670 shares of W&T Offshore Inc., valued at $523,850 using the latest closing price.

BOULET VIRGINIA, the Director of W&T Offshore Inc., purchase 14,000 shares at $3.24 during a trade that took place back on Aug 05, which means that BOULET VIRGINIA is holding 317,335 shares at $45,360 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WTI

Equity return is now at value 16.40, with -3.50 for asset returns.