We Analyzed the Future Direction of TDCX Inc. (TDCX), Here is What We Found

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX) went down by -8.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.00. The company’s stock price has collected -28.79% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in TDCX Inc. (NYSE :TDCX) Right Now?

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.49 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for TDCX Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.55, which is $8.49 above the current price. TDCX currently public float of 24.31M and currently shorts hold a 3.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TDCX was 328.51K shares.

TDCX’s Market Performance

TDCX stocks went down by -28.79% for the week, with a monthly drop of -26.43% and a quarterly performance of -26.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.07% for TDCX Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.98% for TDCX stocks with a simple moving average of -39.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDCX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDCX stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for TDCX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TDCX in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $19 based on the research report published on March 23rd of the current year 2022.

TDCX Trading at -19.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.24%, as shares sank -25.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDCX fell by -28.79%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.96. In addition, TDCX Inc. saw -46.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TDCX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.09 for the present operating margin

+30.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for TDCX Inc. stands at +18.70. Equity return is now at value 52.80, with 23.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.84.