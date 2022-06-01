The Chart for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) went down by -1.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $79.17. The company’s stock price has collected 4.39% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/08/21 that ZoomInfo Simplifies Shareholder Structure to Attract New Investors

Is It Worth Investing in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :ZI) Right Now?

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1154.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $73.53, which is $33.17 above the current price. ZI currently public float of 267.26M and currently shorts hold a 4.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZI was 3.61M shares.

ZI’s Market Performance

ZI stocks went up by 4.39% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.79% and a quarterly performance of -27.32%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.58% for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.67% for ZI stocks with a simple moving average of -31.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZI stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ZI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZI in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $73 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2022.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZI reach a price target of $70, previously predicting the price at $82. The rating they have provided for ZI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 16th, 2022.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to ZI, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on February 16th of the current year.

ZI Trading at -19.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.95%, as shares sank -17.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZI rose by +4.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.38. In addition, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. saw -37.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZI starting from Schuck Henry, who sale 45,898 shares at the price of $42.24 back on May 19. After this action, Schuck Henry now owns 15,480,026 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., valued at $1,938,617 using the latest closing price.

Schuck Henry, the Chief Executive Officer of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., sale 254,102 shares at $42.79 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Schuck Henry is holding 15,525,924 shares at $10,873,217 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.53 for the present operating margin

+79.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stands at +15.63. Equity return is now at value 7.40, with 2.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.