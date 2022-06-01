Studio City International Holdings Limited (MSC) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) went up by 43.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.41. The company’s stock price has collected 38.36% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE :MSC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MSC is at -0.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Studio City International Holdings Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.40, which is $2.19 above the current price. MSC currently public float of 28.75M and currently shorts hold a 0.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MSC was 23.80K shares.

MSC’s Market Performance

MSC stocks went up by 38.36% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.75% and a quarterly performance of -35.41%, while its annual performance rate touched -73.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 34.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 25.24% for Studio City International Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 25.46% for MSC stocks with a simple moving average of -51.26% for the last 200 days.

MSC Trading at -27.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 25.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 34.37%, as shares sank -14.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MSC rose by +38.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.53. In addition, Studio City International Holdings Limited saw -39.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MSC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-178.34 for the present operating margin

-90.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Studio City International Holdings Limited stands at -236.32.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.21.