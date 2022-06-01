Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN)

Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) went down by -16.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.95. The company’s stock price has collected -11.34% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/04/21 that Myriad Genetics Stock Is Jumping. Earnings Were Great.

Is It Worth Investing in Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ :MYGN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MYGN is at 1.56.

MYGN currently public float of 78.62M and currently shorts hold a 4.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MYGN was 547.40K shares.

MYGN’s Market Performance

MYGN stocks went down by -11.34% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.15% and a quarterly performance of -18.13%, while its annual performance rate touched -31.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.66% for Myriad Genetics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.07% for MYGN stocks with a simple moving average of -29.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MYGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MYGN stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for MYGN by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for MYGN in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $33 based on the research report published on October 15th of the previous year 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to MYGN, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on June 03rd of the previous year.

MYGN Trading at -16.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MYGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.88%, as shares sank -9.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MYGN fell by -11.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.30. In addition, Myriad Genetics Inc. saw -30.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MYGN starting from Hart Jayne B., who sale 10,500 shares at the price of $25.00 back on Feb 28. After this action, Hart Jayne B. now owns 165,878 shares of Myriad Genetics Inc., valued at $262,500 using the latest closing price.

Lambert Nicole, the of Myriad Genetics Inc., sale 1,420 shares at $31.57 during a trade that took place back on Oct 01, which means that Lambert Nicole is holding 176,652 shares at $44,835 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MYGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.09 for the present operating margin

+64.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Myriad Genetics Inc. stands at -3.94. Equity return is now at value -0.90, with -0.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.