Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND)

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) went down by -7.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $160.28. The company’s stock price has collected 7.22% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/25/22 that Kim Kardashian Has a New Title: Beyond Meat’s ‘Chief Taste Consultant’

Is It Worth Investing in Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ :BYND) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Beyond Meat Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

BYND currently public float of 58.00M and currently shorts hold a 39.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BYND was 3.49M shares.

BYND’s Market Performance

BYND stocks went up by 7.22% for the week, with a monthly drop of -28.28% and a quarterly performance of -44.22%, while its annual performance rate touched -80.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.42% for Beyond Meat Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.26% for BYND stocks with a simple moving average of -62.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BYND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BYND stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for BYND by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for BYND in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $25 based on the research report published on May 12th of the current year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BYND reach a price target of $48. The rating they have provided for BYND stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 30th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Underweight” to BYND, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on March 28th of the current year.

BYND Trading at -31.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BYND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.61%, as shares sank -30.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BYND rose by +7.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.21. In addition, Beyond Meat Inc. saw -59.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BYND starting from Carhart Diane, who sale 5,048 shares at the price of $43.20 back on Apr 13. After this action, Carhart Diane now owns 1,540 shares of Beyond Meat Inc., valued at $218,074 using the latest closing price.

WITTEMAN TERI L, the Chief Legal Officer, Secretary of Beyond Meat Inc., sale 7,880 shares at $64.26 during a trade that took place back on Dec 10, which means that WITTEMAN TERI L is holding 32,715 shares at $506,363 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BYND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.25 for the present operating margin

+24.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Beyond Meat Inc. stands at -39.19. Equity return is now at value -160.50, with -18.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.17.