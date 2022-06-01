Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Moody’s Corporation (MCO)

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) went down by -4.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $407.94. The company’s stock price has collected 2.18% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/02/22 that Moody’s Stock Falls on Guidance Cut

Is It Worth Investing in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE :MCO) Right Now?

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 28.57 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MCO is at 1.19.

MCO currently public float of 183.98M and currently shorts hold a 1.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MCO was 1.03M shares.

MCO’s Market Performance

MCO stocks went up by 2.18% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.71% and a quarterly performance of -6.45%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.11% for Moody’s Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.75% for MCO stocks with a simple moving average of -18.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MCO stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for MCO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MCO in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $408 based on the research report published on March 30th of the current year 2022.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MCO reach a price target of $363. The rating they have provided for MCO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 08th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to MCO, setting the target price at $392 in the report published on July 29th of the previous year.

MCO Trading at -8.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares sank -5.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MCO rose by +0.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $293.21. In addition, Moody’s Corporation saw -22.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MCO starting from Tulenko Stephen T, who sale 1,100 shares at the price of $280.99 back on May 18. After this action, Tulenko Stephen T now owns 6,024 shares of Moody’s Corporation, valued at $309,086 using the latest closing price.

Tulenko Stephen T, the President, Moody’s Analytics of Moody’s Corporation, sale 3,885 shares at $292.63 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Tulenko Stephen T is holding 7,124 shares at $1,136,872 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MCO

Equity return is now at value 81.20, with 14.00 for asset returns.