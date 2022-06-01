Here’s Our Rant About Cango Inc. (CANG)

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) went up by 9.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.49. The company’s stock price has collected 18.56% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cango Inc. (NYSE :CANG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CANG is at 0.72. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Cango Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.08, which is $1.62 above the current price. CANG currently public float of 70.58M and currently shorts hold a 1.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CANG was 404.28K shares.

CANG’s Market Performance

CANG stocks went up by 18.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 36.14% and a quarterly performance of 29.21%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.37% for Cango Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 32.98% for CANG stocks with a simple moving average of 24.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CANG

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CANG reach a price target of $11.90. The rating they have provided for CANG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 04th, 2018.

CANG Trading at 50.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CANG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.92%, as shares sank -7.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CANG fell by -14.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.02. In addition, Cango Inc. saw 37.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CANG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.16 for the present operating margin

+26.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cango Inc. stands at -0.22. Equity return is now at value -0.10, with -0.10 for asset returns.