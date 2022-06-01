Here’s Our Rant About Bandwidth Inc. (BAND)

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) went down by -9.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $145.97. The company’s stock price has collected 0.53% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ :BAND) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BAND is at 0.91. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Bandwidth Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $50.00, which is $30.84 above the current price. BAND currently public float of 21.11M and currently shorts hold a 14.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BAND was 674.26K shares.

BAND’s Market Performance

BAND stocks went up by 0.53% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.88% and a quarterly performance of -32.59%, while its annual performance rate touched -82.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.42% for Bandwidth Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.62% for BAND stocks with a simple moving average of -66.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BAND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BAND stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for BAND by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BAND in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $25 based on the research report published on May 16th of the current year 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to BAND, setting the target price at $51 in the report published on February 24th of the current year.

BAND Trading at -20.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.79%, as shares sank -9.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAND rose by +0.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.06. In addition, Bandwidth Inc. saw -70.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BAND starting from Bartolo Anthony, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $18.88 back on May 17. After this action, Bartolo Anthony now owns 12,000 shares of Bandwidth Inc., valued at $188,800 using the latest closing price.

Ross Kade, the Chief Information Officer of Bandwidth Inc., sale 66 shares at $20.36 during a trade that took place back on May 13, which means that Ross Kade is holding 8,647 shares at $1,344 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BAND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.35 for the present operating margin

+43.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bandwidth Inc. stands at -5.57. Equity return is now at value -7.50, with -2.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.38.