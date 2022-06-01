Here’s How Your Trade Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI) Aggressively Right Now

Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI) went up by 12.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $99.26. The company’s stock price has collected 22.54% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE :LPI) Right Now?

Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.89 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LPI is at 3.65.

The average price from analysts is $125.22, which is $35.75 above the current price. LPI currently public float of 16.14M and currently shorts hold a 8.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LPI was 837.18K shares.

LPI’s Market Performance

LPI stocks went up by 22.54% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.20% and a quarterly performance of 9.88%, while its annual performance rate touched 33.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.28% for Laredo Petroleum Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 40.34% for LPI stocks with a simple moving average of 34.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPI stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for LPI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LPI in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $115 based on the research report published on April 07th of the current year 2022.

Siebert Williams Shank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LPI reach a price target of $120, previously predicting the price at $86. The rating they have provided for LPI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 03rd, 2022.

Siebert Williams Shank gave a rating of “Hold” to LPI, setting the target price at $66 in the report published on July 08th of the previous year.

LPI Trading at 27.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.67%, as shares surge +28.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPI rose by +40.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +132.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.27. In addition, Laredo Petroleum Inc. saw 39.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LPI starting from Denny Mark David, who sale 2,626 shares at the price of $69.70 back on May 02. After this action, Denny Mark David now owns 21,159 shares of Laredo Petroleum Inc., valued at $183,032 using the latest closing price.

Denny Mark David, the SVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary of Laredo Petroleum Inc., sale 2,626 shares at $78.92 during a trade that took place back on Apr 01, which means that Denny Mark David is holding 23,785 shares at $207,244 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LPI

Equity return is now at value 53.10, with 5.70 for asset returns.