Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Vyant Bio Inc. (VYNT)?

Vyant Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) went up by 10.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.24. The company’s stock price has collected 14.15% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Vyant Bio Inc. (NASDAQ :VYNT) Right Now?

Vyant Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 0.53 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VYNT is at 2.35. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Vyant Bio Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.00, which is $2.22 above the current price. VYNT currently public float of 21.38M and currently shorts hold a 0.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VYNT was 481.79K shares.

VYNT’s Market Performance

VYNT stocks went up by 14.15% for the week, with a monthly drop of -27.02% and a quarterly performance of -34.47%, while its annual performance rate touched -82.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.41% for Vyant Bio Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.78% for VYNT stocks with a simple moving average of -51.80% for the last 200 days.

VYNT Trading at -21.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VYNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.57%, as shares sank -14.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VYNT rose by +23.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7159. In addition, Vyant Bio Inc. saw -47.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VYNT starting from Boehm Marcus, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $1.69 back on Dec 06. After this action, Boehm Marcus now owns 128,786 shares of Vyant Bio Inc., valued at $8,450 using the latest closing price.

ROBERTS JOHN A, the Chief Executive Officer of Vyant Bio Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $2.02 during a trade that took place back on Nov 24, which means that ROBERTS JOHN A is holding 39,807 shares at $10,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VYNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1166.90 for the present operating margin

-60.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vyant Bio Inc. stands at -1618.03.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.27.