Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) went up by 9.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.87. The company’s stock price has collected 17.89% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :CNTX) Right Now?

CNTX currently public float of 14.30M and currently shorts hold a 0.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CNTX was 296.31K shares.

CNTX’s Market Performance

CNTX stocks went up by 17.89% for the week, with a monthly jump of 54.48% and a quarterly performance of 16.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.05% for Context Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 40.64% for CNTX stocks with a simple moving average of -24.72% for the last 200 days.

CNTX Trading at 20.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.14%, as shares surge +50.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNTX rose by +17.89%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.63. In addition, Context Therapeutics Inc. saw -15.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNTX starting from Lehr Martin A., who purchase 13,000 shares at the price of $3.22 back on Dec 16. After this action, Lehr Martin A. now owns 820,190 shares of Context Therapeutics Inc., valued at $41,850 using the latest closing price.

Lehr Martin A., the Chief Executive Officer of Context Therapeutics Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $5.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 22, which means that Lehr Martin A. is holding 99,583 shares at $50,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNTX

Equity return is now at value -107.70, with -50.30 for asset returns.