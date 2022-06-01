China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) went up by 7.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.85. The company’s stock price has collected -44.34% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ :CLEU) Right Now?

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.15 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for China Liberal Education Holdings Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

CLEU currently public float of 10.90M and currently shorts hold a 2.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CLEU was 1.25M shares.

CLEU’s Market Performance

CLEU stocks went down by -44.34% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.27% and a quarterly performance of 15.51%, while its annual performance rate touched -64.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 42.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 25.96% for China Liberal Education Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -47.67% for CLEU stocks with a simple moving average of -33.62% for the last 200 days.

CLEU Trading at -31.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLEU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 25.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 42.23%, as shares sank -32.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLEU fell by -44.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.2267. In addition, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited saw -11.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CLEU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.60 for the present operating margin

+57.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for China Liberal Education Holdings Limited stands at +24.06. The total capital return value is set at 16.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.35.

Based on China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU), the company’s capital structure generated 0.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.96. Total debt to assets is 0.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.11.