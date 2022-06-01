Buy or Sell Semrush Holdings Inc. (SEMR) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Semrush Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SEMR) went down by -10.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.48. The company’s stock price has collected -4.03% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Semrush Holdings Inc. (NYSE :SEMR) Right Now?

SEMR currently public float of 38.10M and currently shorts hold a 3.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SEMR was 337.42K shares.

SEMR’s Market Performance

SEMR stocks went down by -4.03% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.36% and a quarterly performance of -26.27%, while its annual performance rate touched -47.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.04% for Semrush Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.45% for SEMR stocks with a simple moving average of -45.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEMR

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SEMR reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for SEMR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 06th, 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to SEMR, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on October 11th of the previous year.

SEMR Trading at -5.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.21%, as shares sank -4.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEMR fell by -4.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.82. In addition, Semrush Holdings Inc. saw -52.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEMR starting from Humenik Delbert M, who sale 4,034 shares at the price of $11.18 back on Apr 01. After this action, Humenik Delbert M now owns 93,081 shares of Semrush Holdings Inc., valued at $45,098 using the latest closing price.

Melnikov Dmitry, the Chief Operating Officer of Semrush Holdings Inc., sale 200 shares at $22.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 31, which means that Melnikov Dmitry is holding 399,800 shares at $4,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.93 for the present operating margin

+77.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Semrush Holdings Inc. stands at -1.75. Equity return is now at value -3.90, with -2.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.87.