Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (AMR) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (NYSE:AMR) went down by -9.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $181.21. The company’s stock price has collected -4.24% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (NYSE :AMR) Right Now?

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (NYSE:AMR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.34 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMR is at 1.21. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $181.00, which is $19.26 above the current price. AMR currently public float of 16.03M and currently shorts hold a 5.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMR was 666.85K shares.

AMR’s Market Performance

AMR stocks went down by -4.24% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.52% and a quarterly performance of 66.50%, while its annual performance rate touched 681.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.63% for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.08% for AMR stocks with a simple moving average of 93.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMR stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for AMR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMR in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $155 based on the research report published on March 10th of the current year 2022.

AMR Trading at 10.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.43%, as shares surge +9.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMR fell by -4.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +342.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $160.69. In addition, Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. saw 164.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMR starting from Fessenden Elizabeth Anne, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $145.38 back on May 09. After this action, Fessenden Elizabeth Anne now owns 4,567 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc., valued at $581,520 using the latest closing price.

Vogel Scott D., the Director of Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $135.46 during a trade that took place back on Mar 11, which means that Vogel Scott D. is holding 47,327 shares at $338,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMR

Equity return is now at value 153.20, with 39.50 for asset returns.