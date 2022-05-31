We Analyzed the Future Direction of Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NRIX), Here is What We Found

Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) went up by 14.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.42. The company’s stock price has collected -9.62% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :NRIX) Right Now?

NRIX currently public float of 43.46M and currently shorts hold a 9.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NRIX was 469.80K shares.

NRIX’s Market Performance

NRIX stocks went down by -9.62% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.18% and a quarterly performance of -44.22%, while its annual performance rate touched -67.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.28% for Nurix Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.75% for NRIX stocks with a simple moving average of -61.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NRIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NRIX stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for NRIX by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for NRIX in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $28 based on the research report published on February 10th of the current year 2022.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NRIX reach a price target of $62. The rating they have provided for NRIX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 29th, 2021.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Outperform” to NRIX, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on October 14th of the previous year.

NRIX Trading at -25.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.23%, as shares sank -18.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRIX fell by -9.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.89. In addition, Nurix Therapeutics Inc. saw -68.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NRIX starting from van Houte Hans, who sale 697 shares at the price of $11.75 back on May 02. After this action, van Houte Hans now owns 2,189 shares of Nurix Therapeutics Inc., valued at $8,190 using the latest closing price.

Ring Christine, the General Counsel of Nurix Therapeutics Inc., sale 660 shares at $11.75 during a trade that took place back on May 02, which means that Ring Christine is holding 3,403 shares at $7,755 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NRIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-396.26 for the present operating margin

+79.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nurix Therapeutics Inc. stands at -393.93. Equity return is now at value -38.10, with -28.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.70.