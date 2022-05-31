Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) went up by 25.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.00. The company’s stock price has collected 28.06% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/30/21 that Virgin Galactic, Camber Energy, Bed Bath & Beyond, Jefferies: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ :GROM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GROM is at 0.55. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Grom Social Enterprises Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Today, the average trading volume of GROM was 2.57M shares.

GROM’s Market Performance

GROM stocks went up by 28.06% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.43% and a quarterly performance of -28.96%, while its annual performance rate touched -86.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.10% for Grom Social Enterprises Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.13% for GROM stocks with a simple moving average of -62.99% for the last 200 days.

GROM Trading at -11.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GROM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.89%, as shares sank -6.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GROM rose by +28.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6293. In addition, Grom Social Enterprises Inc. saw -58.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GROM

Equity return is now at value -51.10, with -36.10 for asset returns.