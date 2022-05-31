We Analyzed the Future Direction of Cronos Group Inc. (CRON), Here is What We Found

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) went down by -1.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.42. The company’s stock price has collected -10.03% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/10/22 that Cronos Group Doubles Sales, Thanks to Growth in Canada and Israel

Is It Worth Investing in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ :CRON) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CRON is at 1.50. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Cronos Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.55, which is $1.79 above the current price. CRON currently public float of 195.70M and currently shorts hold a 7.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRON was 2.26M shares.

CRON’s Market Performance

CRON stocks went down by -10.03% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.33% and a quarterly performance of -14.80%, while its annual performance rate touched -66.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.19% for Cronos Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.54% for CRON stocks with a simple moving average of -31.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRON

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to CRON, setting the target price at $3.24 in the report published on January 27th of the current year.

CRON Trading at -10.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.54%, as shares surge +0.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRON fell by -10.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.16. In addition, Cronos Group Inc. saw -22.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CRON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-264.55 for the present operating margin

-29.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cronos Group Inc. stands at -531.48.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 19.86.