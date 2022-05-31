We Analyzed the Future Direction of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG), Here is What We Found

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) went down by -1.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.61. The company’s stock price has collected 4.24% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE :CIG) Right Now?

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.29 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CIG is at 0.50. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.14, which is -$0.29 below the current price. CIG currently public float of 1.63B and currently shorts hold a 0.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CIG was 8.03M shares.

CIG’s Market Performance

CIG stocks went up by 4.24% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.50% and a quarterly performance of 26.90%, while its annual performance rate touched 28.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.81% for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.67% for CIG stocks with a simple moving average of 25.77% for the last 200 days.

CIG Trading at 6.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.55%, as shares surge +5.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIG rose by +4.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.17. In addition, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais saw 31.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.42 for the present operating margin

+19.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais stands at +11.15. Equity return is now at value 19.40, with 7.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.