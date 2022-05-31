We Analyzed the Future Direction of Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT), Here is What We Found

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT) went up by 11.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.24. The company’s stock price has collected 8.01% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.63, which is $2.83 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of CRXT was 13.30M shares.

CRXT’s Market Performance

CRXT stocks went up by 8.01% for the week, with a monthly drop of -42.78% and a quarterly performance of -54.19%, while its annual performance rate touched -95.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.63% for Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.29% for CRXT stocks with a simple moving average of -87.49% for the last 200 days.

CRXT Trading at -57.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.73%, as shares sank -32.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRXT rose by +8.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4957. In addition, Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. saw -82.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CRXT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-284.67 for the present operating margin

+80.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stands at -291.02.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.